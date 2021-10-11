When Imran Khan criticized celebrity parties: ‘there are drunken fights’ Sakina Mehdi | October 11, 2021 Share

Earlier, during an interaction with a fan on social media platform, former Bollywood actor Imran Khan shared what exactly happens at big celebrity parties.

A fan asked The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor what are Bollywood parties like to which he responded and said that the parties are like any other party.

The actor asserted that people get drunk, they dance and stand in corners. He also revealed that people talk behind each other’s back.

The 38-year-old added that many keep going to washrooms without any reason and even get into fights after getting drunk.

Moreover, according to rumors Khan and his wife Avantika Malik are having issues in their relationship, however, neither of them has commented about it.