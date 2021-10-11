‘Oonchai’: Parineeti Chopra resumes shooting of new project in style Zainab Nasir | October 11, 2021 Share

LSA 2021: Asim Azhar tactfully responds to trolls lashing at him

Actress Parineeti Chopra is back to work as she started the shooting of her film Oonchai in Nepal for a schedule of 40 days.



The film Oonchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani ,Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

A fan account posted pictures of the Ishaqzaade actress from her work days in Nepal and captioned it, “Pari clicked at Lukla – Nepal where she’s currently shooting for the film #Unchai."

Recently, Parineeti was spotted vacationing in Maldives as her pictures from the island took the internet by storm.

In the pictures the actress sported a black sweatshirt with a black jacket paired with high-waist jeans, a pair of sunnies and hair neatly tied into a ponytail giving off work vibes.









Sources revealed a brief outline of the film ,“It’s a beautiful slice of life tale of four friends, who are aged 60 plus. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa will be playing the character of four friends. It’s a subject close to Sooraj Barjatya’s heart and is completely different from what the filmmaker has made till date. The premise has the right blend of feel-good elements with strong rooted emotions.”

A source further added,“The overseas stint will be followed by short schedules in Mumbai and Delhi before calling it a wrap. Oonchai will be shot at the aforementioned locations over a period of five months with the makers targeting a wrap by March 2022.”