Kareena Kapoor rules the ramp in white shimmery gown at Lakme Fashion Week Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 11, 2021 Share

Kareena Kapoor rules the ramp in white shimmery gown at Lakme Fashion Week

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor-Khan dazzled at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week as she walked on the ramp with confidence for designer Gaurav Gupta.

The fashion queen, who was the showstopper for the couturier, wore a mermaid-like, white shimmery outfit. The body-hugging strapless gown had gold and silver embellishments all over it. The starlet looked divine as she went with no-accessories look and styled her center-parted hair in a neat bun.

Her makeup featured dramatic kohl-rimmed eyes and a plum lip shade to complete her gorgeous look for the event.

Take a look.









The Good Newwz actress has marked her grand comeback to the ramp just seven months after giving birth to her second son, baby Jeh.

In a chat with Vogue before the show went on floors, Bebo shared that she would have loved to wear her favorite comfort clothing, a kaftan, on the ramp. She was quoted saying, “If I had my way, I would be in a kaftan right now too. Perhaps you will see me in one on the runway next time.”

The mother of two had previously stunned her fans at the time, when she walked for Sabyasachi’s 2016 finale show in the sixth month of her first pregnancy with Taimur.



