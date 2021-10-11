‘Tiger 3’: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif gear up for Mumbai shoot Zainab Nasir | October 11, 2021 Share





Stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif get back in action for the second scheduled shoot of film Tiger 3 in Mumbai.



After a tiring month-long schedule of travels and work the duo will report back to action in phases.

Katrina will be joining the shoot from tomorrow while Salman Khan will get back to work on Wednesday.

Regarding their shoot schedules a source claimed, “Salman has been like a whirlwind completing his shoots in record time. This is a completely new and dynamic actor who is raring to go and in action mode. He has already shot for two of his projects and from day after, begins shooting for Tiger 3 again at YRF Studios.

"Tomorrow is Day 1 shoot of the movie’s new schedule after the international one. Salman, Katrina and Danish Bhatt will be shooting an action sequence with an international stunts team from Cape Town (South Africa) which is designing them. Some high-octane aerial stunts will also be shot during this schedule and enhanced by VFX later. While Katrina resumes shooting from October 12, Salman will begin shooting from 7 am from October 13 and then both the actors carry on from where they left off in their last schedule. Both Katrina and Salman were spotted at YRF last week checking out the action and rehearsing for some scenes.”

For those unversed, the cast travelled as far to Austria, Russia and Turkey for the shoot.