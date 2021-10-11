Khushi Kapoor flaunts her style in recent post Zainab Nasir | October 11, 2021 Share

Actress Khushi Kapoor dropped a breathtaking selfie on Sunday which left fans in a state of frenzy as she amazed them with her unique style.



Khushi Kapoor is an active social media user who often updates fans on her work and life.

In the pictures, Khushi sported a black net top paired with high waist denim pants and glowy makeup. Her long, neatly styled hair added more grace to her look.

Khushi took to IG to share the pictures and captioned them, “Me outside vs. Me inside”.









Fans and industry friends flooded her comments section with praise and appreciation in the form of various emoticons.

For those unversed, Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late Sridevi and film maker Boney Kapoor.