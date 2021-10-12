Shruti Haasan shares parents were ‘very supportive’ of her seeking therapy Sakina Mehdi | October 12, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan has often spoken about her mental health struggles, however, recently she told a local an Indian publication that her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur initially blamed themselves for her going to therapy.

The Luck actor revealed how her parents reacted when she told them she wants help for her mental health issues, “Of course, all parents take it personally first. My parents are extremely liberal and evolved and they understood, of course, therapy is fabulous. But I need therapy? ‘Why, what did we do?’ You take it personally.”

Haasan added, “I think that happens even with parents and it’s so much about saying, ‘We all contribute equally to messing up and fixing things’, and it is about saying, ‘I need this’. Even with my parents, I was like, ‘I need this, it’s not about you, I am not asking you to go for therapy, I am going for therapy’.”

However, the actor then told that eventually her parents understood and “were very supportive.”