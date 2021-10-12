Richa Chadha quits Twitter for this reason Zainab Nasir | October 12, 2021 Share

Richa Chadha quits Twitter for this reason

Actress Richa Chadha uninstalled her Twitter account on Tuesday due to the toxicity and negativity surrounding it.



The actress has a fan following of about 541.9k on the site which turned private after Richa lost her mind due to excessive trolling.

According to reports the profile read, "These tweets are protected. Only approved followers can see RichaChadha's Tweets. To request access, click Follow."

Taking to Twitter, The Fukrey actress announced, "Deleting this app off of my phone. Takes too much, is toxic. Bye."

For those unversed, Richa took the immediate step right after users began to question her about her current relationship with Ali Fazal.

Richa tactfully responded to the troller, “Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove."