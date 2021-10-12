Vicky Kaushal’s jaw-dropping transformation into Sardar Udham’s look leaves fans stunned Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 12, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to bring the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh’s character to life in his upcoming biopic titled,Sardar Udham.

While the release of the much-awaited biographical film is right around the corner, the Masan actor is sharing intense stills of his jaw-dropping transformation into the role of the Indian freedom fighter.

On Monday, the Raazi star took to social media and shared a stunning monochrome behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming film. In the shared collage photo, Vicky, 33, can be seen imitating real Sardar Udham, who is spotted in half frame making rotis at an event.





The recreated picture of the actor has created massive buzz on the internet as fans are amazed at Vicky’s uncanny similarity with the revolutionary freedom fighter.

Sharing the picture, the URI actor wrote, “1938, Shepherd's Bush Gurudwara, London. Udham Singh (left) at langar seva. On the right, the meticulous craftsmanship of Shoojit da and team in recreating the moment for #SardarUdham.”

With minutes, the pictures received tremendous praise from fans and followers. The image also caught the attention of actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Andhadhun actor was left completely stunned as he responded to the post, commenting, “wow” in the comment section.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is based on Sardar Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film will premiere on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.