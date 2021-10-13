Pooja Hedge showcases excitement over reopening of multiplexes: ‘The energy changes’ Zainab Nasir | October 13, 2021 Share





Actress Pooja Hegde expressed delight over theatres opening back up with strict implementation of COVID19 protocols.



Pooja also admitted that she is looking forward to the release of her multiple films, on the big screen, as the experience will turn out to be ‘magical’ and ‘different’ after a very long time.

In an interview with Hindustan times, the actress said, “The energy changes when there are so many people watching a film together, laughing at the same joke or crying at the same scene. There are some films that are made for a theatrical experience and need you to have an immersive experience.”

The Housefull 4 actress added, “In the past one-and-a-half years, people have suffered due to the pandemic and have gone through a lot. I believe cinema has the power to make them forget their stress even if it means for two hours.”

Currently, Pooja is gearing up for the shoot of her Tamil film titled Beast in Chennai.

Cinemas are finally re-opening in Maharashtra and the public is now hopeful of better days.