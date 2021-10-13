Kiara Advani hints on sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor super soon: source Zainab Nasir | October 13, 2021 Share

Kiara Advani recently opened up on the possibility of a future collaboration with Shahid Kapoor.



The duo previously starred together in the film Kabir Singh which gained massive recognition at the box office.

In an exclusive chat with PinkVilla, Kiara stated her plans of starring with Shahid Kapoor and admitted, “Maybe, we also hope so. Hopefully soon, maybe, who knows? We would love to. However, is there any conversation of a possible collaboration happening?"

"Conversations keep happening in general, but a really good script has to come. So let’s see, of course I want to, and I am sure he does as well. We have spoken about it. But hoping to, yea, we would love to collaborate on something super soon.”