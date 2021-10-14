Evelyn Sharma eager as she awaits birth of first child Zainab Nasir | October 14, 2021 Share





Actress Evelyn Sharma seemed to be enjoying every minute of her pregnancy as she was spotted at the peaceful countryside in Australia.



For Evelyn, pregnancy amid the pandemic has been tough and stressful but cannot wait to hold her little one in her arms.

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Main Tera Hero star said, “All is going well and we can’t wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon.”

About her life in Australia amid pregnancy, Evelyn revealed, “It’s been a fantastic place to stay during the pandemic. And, of course, to safely start our little family.”

Further elaborating, Sharma stated, “It would have been wonderful to have close family and friends nearby during pregnancy, but we are blessed with a very community here, too.”

She signed off by saying, “You need the extra nutrients and so does your baby. I’ve realised as long as I’ve eaten healthy and well, I don’t develop cravings. Eat organic food, grow some food yourself like even fresh coriander on your windowsill. Your body will thank you for it.”