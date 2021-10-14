Sonam Kapoor harks back to childhood days in new post Zainab Nasir | October 14, 2021 Share





Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse into her childhood with a throwback picture on social media.



Sonam is an active social media user who keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life.

The Zoya Factor star took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture from her childhood days with a lovely caption, “Baby me was cute.”







Sonam is known as the fashion diva of the industry with an eye for bold yet chic aesthetic.

In the picture Sonam looks super cute as she donned a simple sky blue dress giving off goofy expressions.

Recently, the Neerja star revealed her stance on Aryan Khan's drug case controversy