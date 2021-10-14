‘Bell Bottom’: Akshay Kumar thrilled over how film resonated well with audiences globally Zainab Nasir | October 14, 2021 Share

‘ Bell Bottom’ : Akshay Kumar thrilled over how film resonated well with audiences globally

Akshay Kumar expressed immense relief over all the overwhelming responses for the film Bell Bottom.



The film was first released in cinemas and theatres and later streamed on the digital platform, loved by millions.

In response to all the love for Bell Bottom, Akshay came forward for a candid chat with Pink Villa and said,“With a film like 'BellBottom', we wanted to reach audiences far and wide, and I am glad that we partnered with Prime Video for its digital release. The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences.”

The country manager, Prime Video, named Gaurav Gandhi revealed, “We believe that great content transcends borders and languages – 'Bell Bottom' is a great example of that.”

Further adding Gaurav explained, “With viewership from 199 countries across the world, the action-drama showcases the increasing interest in local, authentic, and world-class cinematic value content from India. We are delighted that 'BellBottom' has resonated so well with audiences in India and around the world.”