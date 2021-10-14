ED summons Nora Fatehi in money laundering case Zainab Nasir | October 14, 2021 Share

ED summons Nora Fatehi in money laundering case

Actress Nora Fatehi was called in for questioning by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) today in a money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar spoof calling act.



Some sources gathered footage of Nora Fatehi rushing inside the ED office for investigation in Delhi.

In the video footage, the Bharat actress was seen wearing a black tracksuit paired with a baseball cap and her hair were neatly tied.

Nora Fatehi has been seen as a witness in the money laundering case.

Prior to Nora, Jacqueline Fernandez had been called many times in August to appear before the officer in order to reveal her take regarding the situation.







