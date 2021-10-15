Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan to remain in jail till Oct 20, court reserves order on bail Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 15, 2021 Share

Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan to remain in jail till Oct 20, court reserves order on bail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan will have to remain in jail till Wednesday (October 20), after Mumbai Special NDPS court reserved order on bail during October 13 hearing.

According to reports, judge V V Patil has reserved his order on Aryan's bail plea. Patil said that he will try to give the order after Dussehra. Aryan is thus to stay in the common cell at Arthur Road jail till October 20.

In the October 13 hearing, Aryan’s lawyers Satish Maneshinde and Senior Advocate Amit Desai rejected all allegations of the star kid's association to international drug ring. They argued in favor of Aryan and said that he and the others arrested are just young kids and not peddlers.

"Is this boy [Aryan] involved in any international drug trafficking? They say we are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. Well, you go ahead and continue. But this allegation is inherently absurd and false."

Answering about the objectionable WhatsApp chats that were brought forward by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Desai further said, "Today's WhatsApp chats between friends can sound different. These are private moments which are being investigated. You can go ahead and investigate. But this has nothing to with illicit drug trafficking. Context is important when we deal with evidentiary value. There are no messages about the rave party."

Aryan, 23, was arrested along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and six others after the October 2 mid-sea drugs raid by the NCB on the Goa-bound cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Over the last few days, various celebrities have taken to social media and spoken to various portals to support Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.