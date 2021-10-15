Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest, says NCB made him a ‘Super Duper star’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 15, 2021 Share

Renowned Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma has shared his thoughts on the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC) in Mumbai cruise drugs case.

The ace filmmaker shared a series of tweets on Wednesday and claimed that NCB has turned Aryan into a bigger star than his father Shah Rukh. He sarcastically said that the Anti-Drug agency has given the star kid an extraordinary launch, even before his actor father.

In his first tweet, RGV said that ‘nothing will come out of the accusations’ levelled against actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. “Bottom line is everyone including the agency knows nothing will come out of the accusations on Aryan khan son of iamsrk and he will of course be out once the tactical delaying processes are done with.”

Verma further added that Aryan's experience in jail will prove valuable for him. “Contrary to what people are claiming about iamsrk's son being traumatized, I feel he’s being super sharpened due to the experiences he’s being made to go through by the NCB,” he wrote.

“Regarding the so called horrible conditions of the jai, I am sure they would be far better than what iamsrk had to many times endure during the course of his rise from being a nobody to be a super star,” he added.

“The iamsrk made his son a super star just by being his father but NCB is making him a SUPER SENSITIVE ACTOR by showing other side of life not controlled by his father thereby making him understand ground realities to bring in terrificness into his performances and personality. The launch of iamsrk's son has 4 phases as in the son of iamsrk, the director who does his first film, the NCB in general and of course the media for giving such an EXTRAORDINARY LAUNCH even before his father could, but NCB tops the list,” said the director.

“All genuine and intelligent fans of iamsrk should thank the great NCB for making their SUPER STAR’s son into a SUPER DUPER STAR ..As a iamsrk's genuine fan I just want to shout JAI NCB,” he claimed.

Lastly, the Sarkar director tweeted, “Film TITLE: ROCKET Launching as Hero ,Aryan Khan S/O iamsrk PRODUCED by NCB Co produced by some political parties DIRECTED by MEDIA.”

Aryan and his lawyers have been seeking his bail in the case. His lawyers have argued in the court that the star kid was not involved in any sale or purchase of drugs or any illegal substance. The bail plea will be heard again by a Mumbai court on October 20.