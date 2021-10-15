Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja step out for romantic outing: See post Zainab Nasir | October 15, 2021 Share

Famed couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared glimpses from their outings in London.



London has been Sonam’s living abode since her marriage and cannot stop gushing over the beauty of the place with her beloved making each day special for her.



Taking to Instagram, Anand and Sonam were spotted in monotone colours as they walked hand in hand sporting casual attires.

The duo often treat fans with romantic updates from their personal life.

Recently, they stepped out for a dinner date at an extravagant restaurant in London flaunting their love.