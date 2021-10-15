Kareena Kapoor papped with Jeh Ali Khan outside her house: See photo Zainab Nasir | October 15, 2021 Share

Actress Kareena Kapoor showcased her motherly side as she stepped out of her Bandra residence holding son Jeh Ali Khan in her arms.



Jeh Ali Khan is only 7 months old and fans could not stop gushing over the adorable little munchkin.

In the pictures, the mother son duo twinned in white shirts paired with denim pants.

Kareena shared 2 sons from husband Saif Ali Khan named Taimur and Jeh.

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding star opened up on the complications of her second pregnancy.

Despite difficult pregnancy, the starlet worked actively on her projects to keep herself occupied.







