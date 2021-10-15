'The Big Picture': Deepika Padukone brightens up husband Ranveer Singh's day with sweet gesture Zainab Nasir | October 15, 2021 Share





'The Big Picture': Deepika Padukone brightens up husband Ranveer Singh's day with sweet gesture

Actress Deepika Padukone surprised her beloved husband Ranveer Singh on the first shoot of Big Picture in the most loving way possible.



For those unversed, the starlet sent Ranveer a bouquet of flowers along with a handwritten note as a sweet gesture.

At the sets of the quiz show, the Befikre actress revealed, “On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show”.

Previously, Ranveer opened up on how Deepika had been a constant source of support for him as she helped him with tips on how to host his quiz show and boosted his levels of confidence.

The duo is the most loved couple of the industry and have become the talk of the town since the day they got married.

The Big Picture is the most awaited show on Indian television as it marked Ranveer’s first venture onto the small screen.