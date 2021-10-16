Celebrities laud the decision of Zahir Jaffer’s indictment in Noor murder case Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 16, 2021 Share

Celebrities laud the decision of Zahir Jaffer’s indictment in Noor murder case

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday formally charged Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case, and 11 others for the criminal offence.

Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was raped and murdered with a sharp instrument on July 20 in F-7 neighborhood of Islamabad. Accused Zahir was arrested at the crime scene on the same day. The horrifying incident had also sparked public outrage and grabbed media attention.

The IHC’s decision to indict Zahir was lauded by both netizens and prominent celebrities. Prominent actor Zahid Ahmed took to his Twitter handle and shared the news of Zahir’s indictment. Retweeting a post, he wrote, “Finally, words of hope for mankind!” He had previously tweeted about the murder, asking, “What is it that we’re doing wrong? Where do we make the changes?”

Writer Fatima Bhutto retweeted a clip of Zahir from court and wrote, “Zahir Jaffer has absolutely no remorse. If ever one needed proof of his rage and lack of repentance it is this chilling statement: ‘Noor and I had fought. It was my fault, but she was also angry,’ he claimed.”

The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay famed actor Usman Mukhtar also took to his Instagram Stories and shared a news post, “Zahir Jaffer formally charged with Noor Mukadam’s murder.” The actor wrote alongside the post, “About time.”

Model Zara Peerzada, who has been vocal about the case on social media, shared a screenshot of the news of Zahir’s indictment on her IG story and added a hashtag demanding justice for Noor.



