Saif Ali Khan on his Bollywood journey: ‘there are movies that I’d like to do again’ Sakina Mehdi | October 17, 2021 Share

'Saif Ali Khan on his Bollywood journey: ‘there are movies that I’d like to do again

Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan, sat down for an interview with a publication and reflected on his journey in the film industry.

It’s been 28 years since the 51-year-old made his acting debut with 1993 film Parampara.

Khan looked back at his acting career and shared, “I was completely clueless and now I’m a little bit less clueless, that’s the extent of my evolving. I mean, one learns and life teaches you things.”

He continued, “If you keep doing the same thing and you don’t change, then you age in a different way. But if you do evolve and if you are learning and expanding, you can be interesting at 50. You have a lot of experience.”

However, the Bhoot Police actor regrets doing some films in 90s, he stated, “I would love to have the chance to do all those things with the ability to do it a bit better. Even though I think a lot of those films had freshness. I was really trying my best in a very inhibited way.”

He elaborated, “So I’m very proud of all of that stuff because we’ve done it in really tough situations. [But] there are many movies that I’d like to revisit and do again so that they can be better.”