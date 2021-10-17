When Simi Garewal revealed she ‘hates’ extravagant birthday celebrations Sakina Mehdi | October 17, 2021 Share

When Simi Garewal revealed she ‘hates’ extravagant birthday celebrations

Veteran Bollywood actor, Simi Garewal is celebrating her birthday today, October 17. However, she once shared in an interview that she doesn’t like lavish birthday parties.

The Mera Naam Joker actor stated, “I don't like my birthday to be an occasion for fanfare. In fact I hate it when too much fuss is made about it. I spend my birthday at home close to the people who matter to me. That's the way I like it.”

She explained, “I'm a very private person. Even the New Years' are spent away from crowds, though there would be some friends whom I like bringing in the New Year with.”

While talking about her age, Garewal stated, “How old am I? Well, on a bad day, I feel 23. On a good day, I feel 17. Today, is obviously a good day. I look back on my life with much satisfaction. I've never been satisfied with doing just one thing. I was never only an actress, or a TV anchor or whatever. And when people said I was ahead of my times I took it as a compliment. It meant I was doing things that weren't in vogue. "