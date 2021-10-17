Kriti Sanon says doing ‘challenging roles’ excites her

During an interview with an Indian publication, Bollywood actor, Kriti Sanon spoke about choosing roles wisely.
The Mimi actor shared, “I never plan but I am very ambitious. I’m never satisfied with what I have. I always wants to do better and I always want to do more.”
She added, “I love challenges and as an actor what makes me excited is the challenging roles. I don’t wanna become monotonous for only taking up one type of roles. I don’t want to limit myself in one zone and thankfully I have not been typecasted in this industry yet.”
Sanon further added, “I like watching all kinds of films so I would love to be in all kinds of films.”