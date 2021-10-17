Kriti Sanon says doing ‘challenging roles’ excites her Sakina Mehdi | October 17, 2021 Share

During an interview with an Indian publication, Bollywood actor, Kriti Sanon spoke about choosing roles wisely.

The Mimi actor shared, “I never plan but I am very ambitious. I’m never satisfied with what I have. I always wants to do better and I always want to do more.”

She added, “I love challenges and as an actor what makes me excited is the challenging roles. I don’t wanna become monotonous for only taking up one type of roles. I don’t want to limit myself in one zone and thankfully I have not been typecasted in this industry yet.”

Sanon further added, “I like watching all kinds of films so I would love to be in all kinds of films.”