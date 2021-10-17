Zoya Akhtar’s cryptic comment on producer Sharic Sequeira’s post leaves fans confused Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 17, 2021 Share

Zoya Akhtar’s cryptic comment on producer Sharic Sequeira’s post leaves fans confused

Fans of renowned Bollywood filmmaker and writer Zoya Akhtar are speculating whether she is single or has secretly tied the knot with producer Sharic Sequeira?

The Gully Boy director has left her fans and followers perplexed after dropping a cryptic comment on Sequeira’s social media post. On Saturday, one of the Zoya’s friends shared an unseen photo of the filmmaker alongside assistant director and producer Sequeira on Instagram.

In the picture, the two seemed to have enjoyed a dinner night together. While reacting to the photo, the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara director wrote, “Just married.”

The same picture was re-shared on Sequeira’s IG Story as well. The producer has added a red rose emoticon and tagged Zoya in it.

However, it is yet unclear if the comment was an inside joke or Zoya made an indication of a secret marriage between the two. Both, Zoya and Sequeira haven’t commented on the matter.

On the work front, it was reported that the Dil Dhadakne Do director has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. Reports are making rounds that superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will mark her Bollywood debut with the upcoming project.