Deepika Padukone flaunts her beauty in latest pictures: See post Zainab Nasir | October 17, 2021

Deepika Paukone shared stunning pictures of herself on social media and requested fans to choose the best pick.



In the first picture Deepika sported a black coloured cap hiding more than half of her face with hair tied in a bun while in the other picture the actress left her hair open giving off goofy expressions.





Taking to Instagram, the Chennai Express actress posted two selfies and captioned it, “Cap…Or no cap!?” Deepika is an active social media user who keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life.

Fans gushed over both looks and showered her with love and praise.