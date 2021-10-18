Saif Ali Khan on Taimur's bond with Jeh: ‘he makes his brother laugh a lot’ Sakina Mehdi | October 18, 2021 Share

'Saif Ali Khan on Taimur's bond with Jeh: ‘he makes his brother laugh a lot

Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan sat down for an interview with a publication and talked about how son Taimur has become more responsible after Jeh’s birth.

The Bhoot Police actor shared, “There is definitely a change in Taimur… he was the younger one and now he isn’t anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things.”

He added, “I think we are going to have our hands full. I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys.”