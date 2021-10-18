Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when Ritesh Deshmukh gifted him iPhone Sakina Mehdi | October 18, 2021 Share

During an interview with Indian publication, Bollywood actor, Ritesh Deshmukh shared that superstar Shah Rukh Khan was all praises for him when he gifted him an iPhone.

The 42-year-old revealed that he wanted to give an iPhone to Khan as he’s a “huge technology fan”.

The Housefull actor recalled, “I must have been one of the first people in Mumbai who had those two phones at that time. Because someone was coming from America, he just got it. The day it was launched, uss din mere haath mein the (it was in my hand the same day).”

Later that night, the 55-year-old called Deshmukh and told him that the phone is “mind-blowing”, the former also said, “I am ready to marry you.”