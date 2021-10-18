Vicky kaushal gets candid about his worst past insecurities: ‘ sometimes it takes a toll on you’ Zainab Nasir | October 18, 2021 Share





Actor Vicky Kaushal looked back on the excessive competition and struggle to become an actor as he opened up regarding this in a candid chat.



For those unversed, Vicky faced repeated rejections in thousands of auditions which gave rise to feelings of insecurities and hopelessness.

In an interview with Zoom Tv, the Sardar Udham actor said, "When you start giving auditions, aapko pata chalta hai ki aap kitne paani mein ho (you realise where you stand). Because you are competing with hundreds and thousands of people who want the same job...You go and stand in queues with hundreds of other actors. And actors who are very good actors and you’re sitting in rooms with some people who are doing a far better job than you...Sometimes, it kind of takes a toll on you and it really accentuates your insecurities and inferiorities. Then you have to keep surpassing that every day of your life till you get that job, you do good in that and then your confidence starts building up."

“What people don’t realise is that if I’ve cracked 10 auditions, I've actually failed in 1,000 auditions. I got rejected in thousand auditions but I got selected in 10 but what is visible is only the 10 opportunities that I got, and sabko lagta hai ki arey yeh toh aasani se mil gaya (everyone thinks ‘he got it easily’)...I had no option... I knew I don’t have any safety net and if I fall from here, it’s straight on the ground because I have nothing in the pedal. So having no plan B also gives you a lot of strength” added Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal gradually made a name in the industry with his hard work and dedication which boosted his levels of confidence.