Aryan Khan’s security increased in Arthur road prison, reports Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 18, 2021 Share

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is currently in Mumbai’s Arthur road jail, after being arrested in a alleged drug case. The latest reports said that the star kid has reportedly been shifted to special barrack in the prison after his security has been increased by the prison authorities.

As reported by ETimes, Aryan, 23, was earlier lodged in the common cell of the jail, however, his security has been increased and he has been moved to a special cell where he is being monitored by the officials.

The report also added that Aryan is also not interacting or meeting the other accused in the drug case and is having difficulty in adapting to the jail conditions. The 23-year-old is reportedly not adapting to the prison food either which has made the authorities feel concerned about his health and hygiene.

Earlier, the star kid received a money order of Rs 4500 from his family for his canteen expense at the Arthur Road jail.

A special NDPS court reserved its order on Aryan’s bail application last week. He has to remain in the jail until October 20, Wednesday.

He was arrested on October 3, Sunday after the anti-narcotics agency busted an alleged rave party on Saturday.