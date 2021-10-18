‘Luv Ranjan’: Ranbir Kapoor’s big budget house party song makes shoot stand out Zainab Nasir | October 18, 2021 Share





Ranbir Kapoor filmed with 500 background dancers on a party song in Luv Ranjan’s film for the 1st time since COVID restrictions eased.



The special house party song made the shoot stand out as the dances were choreographed beautifully by Bosco Martis.

Currently, Ranbir has wrapped up shooting of the dance.

Last week, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was snapped in the city after his dance rehearsals came to an end.

The film Luv Ranjan features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles which was shot in New Delhi twice this year.