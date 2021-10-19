Neena Gupta opens up about childhood abuse: ‘I cried my eyes out’ Sakina Mehdi | October 19, 2021 Share

In her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh, veteran Bollywood actor, Neena Gupta has written about facing harassment during her childhood.

The Badhaai Ho actor revealed that she never told her mother about the molestation as she thought her mother would’ve blamed her.

Gupta wrote, "The doctor started with examining my eye and then went down to check out other areas that were unconnected with my eye. I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home. I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking.”

She added, “But I didn’t dare tell my mother about this because I was so scared that she would say that it was my fault. That I had probably said or done something to provoke him.” She added, “This happened to me many times at the doctor’s."

Moreover, the 62-year-old said that even her tailor got “too handsy” while he was taking her measurements, "If I told my mother that I didn’t want to go to them, she would ask me why and I would have to tell her.”