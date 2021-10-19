Kareena Kapoor reveals she’s ‘more confident’ when filming with few people Sakina Mehdi | October 19, 2021 Share

During an interview with an Indian publication, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor shared filming details of upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in which she will be starring alongside Aamir Khan.

The 41-year-old said, "I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it.”

Kapoor talked about her experience of shooting amid Covid-19 pandemic, she shared, "We finished my portions during the COVID wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols.”

She added, “It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people.”

The Heroine actor added further, "Working with less people is better because when there are fewer people one can concentrate more. It's better than when there are 200 people around, when they are really not required at the time. Working hours have also become stricter now.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release in 2022 on Valentine’s Day.