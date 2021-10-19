Why Priyanka Chopra almost quit ‘Bajirao Mastani’

Earlier, in an interview, Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh revealed that Priyanka Chopra broke down during film Bajirao Mastani’s shoot because of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s strictness.
The 36-year-old shared, “Miss Know it all, the mastery of the craft of acting has once gone to a set of (the) film called Bajirao Mastani, directed by certain Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I think she was not prepared for the unique style of Mr. Bhansali.”
He continued, “So for the first time, I saw Priyanka Chopra out of whack. She was like, ‘What is going on?’ Ís this for real?' ‘Am I in the Twilight zone?’ 'Is this really happening?' 'Are these types of conversations actually happening?' ‘It is 9 PM and we have not taken a single shot.’ ‘What is going on?’”
Singh added, “She was not prepared for the beast, lovingly known as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On day three, she was like ‘I am done. I want to quit, I am going home’.”