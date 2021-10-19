Kartik Aryan reflects on 'change in approach' post lockdown Zainab Nasir | October 19, 2021 Share

Actor Kartik Aryan revealed how he transformed into a complete workaholic post lockdown.



During the lockdown, Kartik shot for the film Dhamaka in a span of 9 days.

For those unversed, Kartik just released the trailer of his upcoming Netflix film Dhamaka filmed amid the pandemic.

At the trailer launch, the Freddy actor said, "I didn't work in lockdown. The entire year was wasted. But the lockdown gave me a perspective of certain things. It gave me the chance to think and try new things. I was doing 2 films from pre covid era, and then subsequent films are different from what I did so far. With the ongoing pandemic, I have got this risk-taking ability and have got the urge to do different stories. There is a change in approach, and we have got the risk-taking ability in the pandemic. I am a workaholic and now after the pause, life has hit the reset mode."

