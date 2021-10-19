‘Student of the year’ clocks 9 years: Sidharth Malhotra reacts to fan trending Zainab Nasir | October 19, 2021 Share

Sidharth Malhotra rejoiced as his film Student of the Year clocked 9 years today.



The actor shares a large fan base who began trending ‘9 years of Sidharth Malhotra’ on social media.

The Baar Baar Dekho actor took to Twitter and expressed gratitude for all the attention he received from his fans, "Thank you for the love tonight and for the past 9 years #Sidians Love n Respect. #TeamSidharthMalhotra."

The film Student of the year starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in lead roles had been a massive success and was loved by the public for its epic storyline.

Sidharth is an active social media user who keeps fans updated with his work life.

His recent picture from a bathtub with candles lit around him took the internet by storm.