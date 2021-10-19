‘Dhaakad’: Kangana Ranaut feels ‘fortunate’ for performing wholesome action scenes Zainab Nasir | October 19, 2021 Share

Actress Kangana Ranaut expressed excitement on being part of an action film Dhaakad on social media.



The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a poster of her upcoming film that was launched at an event.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said, "I think everything I have done is 'Dhaakad'. From running away from my home till now, I continue to do all the 'Dhaakad' stuff. Now I am doing this 'Dhaakad' film and I hope the audience will love it."

Kangana further added, "I believe it is Bollywood's first woman-centred spy thriller, I am really happy about this. I find myself fortunate to be able to portray a character who performs wholesome action scenes. I thank my director Razneesh Ghai who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. I am really happy about this."

In the film, Kangana will essay the role of an agent Agni who carries out various stunts and solves a mystery.