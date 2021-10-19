‘Dhaakad’: Kangana Ranaut feels ‘fortunate’ for performing wholesome action scenes

Actress Kangana Ranaut expressed excitement on being part of an action film Dhaakad on social media.
The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a poster of her upcoming film that was launched at an event.
In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said, "I think everything I have done is 'Dhaakad'. From running away from my home till now, I continue to do all the 'Dhaakad' stuff. Now I am doing this 'Dhaakad' film and I hope the audience will love it."
Kangana further added, "I believe it is Bollywood's first woman-centred spy thriller, I am really happy about this. I find myself fortunate to be able to portray a character who performs wholesome action scenes. I thank my director Razneesh Ghai who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. I am really happy about this."
In the film, Kangana will essay the role of an agent Agni who carries out various stunts and solves a mystery.