Shilpa Shetty 'enjoys' lavish stay in Goa hotel amid work proceedings Zainab Nasir | October 20, 2021





Actress Shilpa Shetty headed to Goa for a work trip and showed off her newly checked-in luxury hotel room.



Shilpa even took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her stay.

In the picture, Shilpa was wearing a pink floral short dress paired with sunnies.



The actress captured a breathtaking photo of the sun setting and captioned it with the words, ‘Goa diaries’ and ‘work mode.’

In another picture, Shetty was spotted posing inside the lavish hotel as she stood beside a wooden dining table set. She even gushed over the mouth watering breakfast spread in front of her and wrote, ‘Goa diaries’ and ‘Breakfast girl’.

The view from the window included an outdoor pool and resort, thus giving off peaceful vibes.

The Hungama 2 star was left baffled by the stunning beauty of the place and will have the time of her life in Goa.