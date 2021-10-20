Kajol lauds OTT platforms for adding 'more flavour' to storytelling

Famed actress Kajol recently revealed her take on the importance of OTT platforms in storytelling.
According to Kajol, digital platforms like OTT are extremely realistic, without giving the box-office any kind of pressure.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Dilwale star said, “I’ve no issues with mediums and platforms. I’ve always maintained that I don’t want to work unless I love the project. That’s why I don’t do too many of them."
"My basic requirement is: I need to do good, quality work.It (web platform) has given us the ability to tell stories the way we want them to be told without having the pressure of box-office and an economic deadline to alter the storytelling.”
“In web projects, you can speak so much more English than you normally would in films. It sometimes helps in giving a more real flavor in storytelling."
Before concluding she added, "That’s why when you watch English films on these platforms, they look more relatable than most of our Hindi films."