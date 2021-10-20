‘Heropanti 2’: Tiger Shroff flaunts his style statement from sets Zainab Nasir | October 20, 2021 Share

Actor Tiger Shroff shared monochrome pictures of himself from the sets of film Heropanti 2 recently.



His stylish look left fans in a state of frenzy and many dropped heart and fire emoticons on his latest pictures.

Tiger shared the photos to Instagram and posted adorable pictures in style with a caption that read, ‘H2’.









The Student of the Year 2 star donned a stunning white shirt with black pants in the post.

The cast and crew have kick started shooting of the film Heropanti 2 after restrictions eased.

Some parts were filmed in the UK while other parts in India.

Apart from his pictures, the actor also gave insights into the poster of his film, where he was spotted standing on the roof with a gun.

The film is slated to release next year during Eid.