Karan Johar wishes not to offend people anymore: here's what he said

Karan Johar opened up on ‘feeling restricted’ as he does not want to offend the public anymore instead channel his energy into film making.



Karan has been censoring his words due to the consequences that might follow in the near future.

In an interview with Film Companion, while talking about his comedy act, the producer said, “While I have massive bubbles in my head about so many things, I can't articulate it. There are so many things I want to say in my set-piece (on the show) but I feel very restricted and not for any other reason but because I believe I will offend someone somewhere and I really don't want to because I am done with offending people.

"I just want to focus on just making my movie without any drama around me. I really feel the need to curb and curtail a lot of what I'm wanting to say. That is the only thing that actually saddens me more than anything else because I believe I can take a joke on myself but I know a lot of others can't.”

He further added, “So I'm going to talk about I, me, myself (on the show). It's a little bit of a megalomaniac set piece. Of course, I say this because I'm actually poking a lot of fun at myself, it's like a self roast, I think, because I'm so worried about talking about anything else. It's fine, it's okay because we are going through an anxiety-ridden time in the world because of the pandemic and I don't want to add to any more noise than there already is. So I'm saying the safest person is, 'Let me offend myself.' Because I'm not filing an FIR on myself.”

Karan Johar has been a part of many controversies in the past.