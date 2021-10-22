NCB team arrives at Shah Rukh Khan's house after he visits son Aryan in jail Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 22, 2021 Share

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) visited Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home Mannat on Thursday, shortly after the superstar visited his son Aryan Khan in Arthur road jail.

SRK’s son Aryan Khan has been put behind the bars since October 3 for his connections in Mumbai’s cruise drugs raid.

As per reports, the NCB officials said it ‘wasn't a raid’ and was meant only for paperwork. The team visited Mannat to collect certain material related to the investigation of the case.

"It wasn't a raid as erroneously reported in certain sections of media," NCB officer Sameer Wankhede said in a statement.

The same morning (on Thursday) Shah Rukh Khan had visited Arthur Road prison to meet with his son Aryan for the first time since his arrest. The superstar, who made his first public appearance in 18 days after son’s arrest, spent around 20 minutes at the jail.

A special court on Wednesday denied Aryan’s bail saying his WhatsApp chats appeared to reveal his involvement in "illicit drug activities." The court also said that the material placed on record points to a "nexus" between Aryan Khan and suppliers and peddlers.