Parineeti Chopra 'thrilled' at latest developments on her special day Zainab Nasir | October 22, 2021

Actress Parineeti Chopra expressed intense happiness and relief over re-opening of cinemas in Maharashtra on her birthday.



Life is returning back to normal with full force and cinemas are opening which would result in back-to-back releases.

Parineeti Chopra cannot stop gushing over the government’s latest decision.

Currently, Parineeti is in Kathmandu ,Nepal for the shoot of her upcoming film Sooraj Barjatya.

In an interview with HindustanTimes, the Namaste Englandstar shared, “It is such a great thing, that in fact on my birthday the cinema are opening up again. A lot of good things are happening from October 22 onwards. It just feels good.”

She further added, “I won’t take the day off. I am especially excited for this year’s birthday because first of all I am going to be with my most favourite film crew- Sooraj Barjatya, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika ma’am. Plus I will get to celebrate my birthday in this beautiful location, in this very exotic place.”

Parineeti signed off by saying, “All my family and friends have been asking me about what I want as a birthday gift this year and I have told them that 2021 has been a gift for me. It has given me successes with my three films.”

The actress turned 33 today.