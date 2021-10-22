'Ram Setu': Akshay Kumar drops stunning picture with Jacqueline Fernandez from sets in Ooty Zainab Nasir | October 22, 2021 Share





Star Akshay Kumar shared a gorgeous snapshot with Jacqueline Fernandez from the sets of Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Ram Setu as they wrapped up the shooting schedule in Ooty.



The film has been creating quite a lot of hype lately.

Taking to Instagram, the Bell Bottom star posted new updates about Ram Setu.

In the picture, Akshay Kumar flaunted his curly hair look as he was seen posing with Jacqueline with the backdrop of the beautiful cloudy sky and captioned it, “In the photo - or in life - there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin.”





The film Ram Setu revolves around the concept of strength, love, bravery and Indian values that have formed the social and moral fabric of the country.