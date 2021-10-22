Aditya Roy Kapur’s impromptu musical performance on Delhi streets wows all Zainab Nasir | October 22, 2021 Share

Aditya Roy Kapur’s impromptu musical performance on Delhi streets wows all

Aditya Roy Kapur gave a live musical performance on the streets of Delhi which went viral on social media.



Fans could not contain their excitement over seeing their favourite star giving off a live performance after the shoot of his film Thadam.

The whole crowd cheered for him.

Aditya channeled all his energy in entertaining the audience with his melodious voice and expressions.

Taking to Instagram, the Aashiqui 2 actor shared video snippets where he was spotted holding a guitar and smiling as he gave off an epic performance.

Fans were seen capturing his pictures on camera.







