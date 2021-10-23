Swara Bhaskar heaps praises on ‘Qawwali’ maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sakina Mehdi | October 23, 2021 Share

On Friday, Bollywood actor, Swara Bhaskar took to Twitter and shared a short video clip of King of Qawwali Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan during one his live performances.

The 33-year-old praised the legendary qawwal and hoped for peace between India and Pakistan, she tweeted, “For those who are drenched in hatred, wouldn't know the beauty of this land [Pakistan], the impact that our combined histories made on the world."

Bhaskar added, "Pakistan’s most anticipated and beloved qawwals recite the poems and anecdotes from the examples put forth by Lord Krishna and Radha. This, in turn, gives a moral saying 'hatred and despise with all their might can’t even near the power of love because, in the end, love will always win the battle'.”

However, the Veere Di Wedding actor faced severe criticism from right-wing extremists for appreciating the late qawwal.