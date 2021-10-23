Parineeti Chopra spends her 33rd birthday shooting for upcoming film ‘Unnchai’ Sakina Mehdi | October 23, 2021 Share

On her 33rd birthday, Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra sat down for an interview with a publication and shared that she’s busy shooting in snowy mountains on her special day for upcoming film Unnchai.

The Girl On The Train actor stated, “I am going to be somewhere in the snowy mountains, shooting for a Sooraj Barjatya film, with the bigger stars out there, with my team, my friends, and my family who I love so much and cutting the birthday cake. It can’t get any better. I am really thankful and blessed for 2021.”

Moreover, Chopra will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal.