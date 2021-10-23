Rekha once opened up about relationship with estranged father: ‘He never saw me’ Sakina Mehdi | October 23, 2021 Share

In an old interview with Simi Garewal, legendary Indian actress Rekha revealed that her estranged father Gemini Ganesan left her and her mother Pushpavalli when she was just a child.

The Silsila actor’s father married four times and after he left her mother started working but when Rekha was in grade 9 she had to quit school to work in films due to financial issues.

However, Rekha told Garewal that her childhood was “wonderful”. The former then spoke about relationship between her parents, she recalled, “It was a romantic relationship, and anything filled with romance is not easy. I was a baby when he moved out of our lives. I don’t even remember the time when he was at home.”

The 67-year-old also stated that her mother was “dizzy and drunk in the love of my father.”

The actor shared that her father never really noticed her because he had many kids, “All the children, we are a dozen of them, were in the same school. A couple of times he came to drop other kids, so that was my first impression of him, I was like, ‘oh this is appa..’ But I never had a chance to meet him. I don’t think even he noticed me there. He never saw me.”