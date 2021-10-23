‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ teaser: Rani and Saif troll the new pair after changes in script Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 23, 2021 Share

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ teaser: Rani and Saif troll the new pair after changes in script

The wait is finally over as sixteen years after the first film released, the Yash Raj Films has finally dropped the teaser of their much-anticipated sequel of 2005 blockbuster hit film Bunty Aur Babli.

The makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 released the film’s latest teaser on Friday and confirmed that the much-awaited sequel is set to release this year on 19 November.

The teaser features Rani Mukerji, who is reprising her role as Babli, is joined by Saif Ali Khan, who is stepping into Abhishek Bachchan’s shoes this time around. The two could be seen having a conversation while getting ready for the shot.





The teaser takes a hilarious turn as Rani and Saif are joined by the new Bunty and Babli, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagah. While the confused lot of actors is asking what is happening, director Varun Sharma’s voice appears, saying that Adi sir (producer Aditya Chopra) has changed the script.

The teaser was shared by the Yash Raj Films on the social media platforms with the caption, "It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21."







