When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his biggest fear, said 'my name could spoil my children's lives' Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 23, 2021

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest has created a big buzz in the media. The star kid was arrested on October 3 in an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Amid Aryan’s ongoing drugs case, an old interview of SRK has re-surfaced on the internet, in which he can be heard saying, 'My name could spoil my children’s life and I don't want that to happen.' The interview clip is going viral on social media.



In the short clip of Shah Rukh’s 2008 interview with German TV channel, the My Name Is Khan actor claimed that, “My name could spoil their (his children's) life and I don't want that to happen.”





While talking about his biggest fear in life at the time, 55-year-old SRK said, “My biggest fear for my family in life especially my kids are that I hope they can live out of my shadow.”

“I don't want them to ever fight that and say oh I'm better than my father and I don't want them to get completely engulfed by it that they don't need to do anything because they're my children,” he expressed.

The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor also shared that, “He would like to be known as their father but I would not like them to be known as my children."

Some of SRK’s die heart fan also dig up his old interviews and in one of the previous episode of show Koffee With Karan, the Chennai Express actor had said, “The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart walk outside your body."





He went on to add, "If car was speeding towards my children, I'd stand in front of that car and I am sure I will stop it.” The Instagram video also has snippets of many photographs where SRK can be seen with his kids. The video concludes with SRK saying, “Everybody and everything in life has taken a back seat as far as the kids are concerned.”

Shah Rukh was publicly seen for the first-time since Aryan’s arrest when visited his son at Arthur Road jail on Thursday.