Hrithik Roshan pens sweetest birthday post for mom Pinkie, 'Luckiest to be born as your son' Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 23, 2021

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has left internet into an emotional breakdown as he has shared the sweetest and heartfelt birthday post for his mother, Pinkie Roshan on Friday.

The Super 30 actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with his mom and an adorable video that showed how a fox and some peacocks came over to visit him.

The actor penned down a heart-warming note as a tribute to his mom as she rang in her 68th birthday. In his moving tribute, the Krissh actor wrote, “I mean , what are the chances ! The sun and the moon , the fox and the peacock , all came out this morning on my mother’s birthday to meet me .”





“Ain’t I the luckiest ! Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that’s what they were there to tell me. And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you . More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl !” he said.

Pinkie and renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan tied the knot in 1971. They are parents to their son-actor Hrithik Roshan and daughter Sunaina Roshan.

On the professional front, the Kaabil actor, who was last seen on screen in action-packed film War, alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie, Krissh 4. He will be also seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.